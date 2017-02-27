Women Create at Turquoise Tortoise Gallery

In Sedona, Turquoise Tortoise Gallery opens “Women Create” and honors Women’s History Month by putting the spotlight on the gifted women artists the gallery represents. This new exhibition opens with a reception March 3, from 5-8 p.m.

The paintings of new artist Shari Ubechel will be introduced with an exciting twist: these colorful, loosely executed acrylic views of the Southwest are also three-dimensional.

Ubechel, whose personality is as bright and joy-filled as her canvases, has spent close to twenty years developing a proprietary technique that allows her paintings to be enjoyed for their “bold, juicy color” that “express the full richness of life” and that also, when viewers don 3-D glasses, reveal an added, thoroughly mesmerizing, depth. It is as though paintings by Shari Ubechel, when hanging on your wall, can hold their own little secret that you may share if you like.

The exquisite figurative painter Sharon Brening offers several new works to enchant gallery-goers. With stunning detail Brening captures young, traditionally dressed Native American children in precise moments of activity or discovery. Their excitement and innocent joy radiates from the canvas and viewers cannot help but find those very emotions within themselves. In 2011 Sharon Brening became the first woman to win the prestigious gold medal award for oil painting at the Annual Western Artists of America Show and Sale in Texas.

Local artist Mariann Leahy offers her glorious ceramic wall hangings: bowls, plates and unique shapes such as horses, turtles or javelinas. Leahy has been honing her artistic skills since childhood when she enjoyed early lessons at the Art Institute of Chicago. Her later focus became drawing and painting as she taught, for over fifteen years, as an art teacher in the multicultural Chicago area. As the Southwest, to which she’d traveled regularly, tightened its hold on her Leahy returned to the Art Institute of Chicago, this time with a scholarship for graduate work to study ceramics. By combining a love of painting with her new-found skills with clay, Mariann Leahy developed a style distinctly her own - and settled in the Southwest so that we may enjoy her talents as well.

Turquoise Tortoise Gallery, 928/282-2262, www.TurquoiseTortoiseGallery.com, located at Hozho, 431 S.R. 179, Sedona.