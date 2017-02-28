Body discovered beneath Sedona’s Midgley Bridge

SEDONA – At 12:57 p.m. Tuesday, Sedona Fire District emergency crews were called to a reported unresponsive person in the water below Midgley Bridge. After making their way to the victim, SFD crews determined that person in the water was deceased.



SFD Battalion Chief Jayson Coil notified Coconino County Sherriff’s Office of the situation and the scene was turned over to them. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and all further inquiries should be directed to their office.