Man charged with sexual abuse ordered not to contact victims

CAMP VERDE - Lanny Sean Cramp appeared in custody Monday before Yavapai Superior Court Judge Michael R. Bluff for an arraignment.

According to a court docket, 42-year-old of Cramp, of Cottonwood, is charged with sexual conduct with a minor and continuous sexual abuse of a child. He is held without bond.

He entered a not guilty plea, and his first case management hearing is set for April 10. Judge Bluff instructed Cramp not to contact the victims, nor contact them through a third party.