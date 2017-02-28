Mingus baseball off to solid start

Mingus Union baseball began the season with a bang, then a loss, but rebounded with a big win.

On Thursday the Marauders (1-1) opened the season with an 8-5 loss to Combs at home. However, Mingus rebounded with a 12-2 win at Greenway.

After trailing 1-0 for most of the game in Phoenix, the Marauders scored a run in the sixth to tie it and then 11 in the seventh to shock Greenway. The Demons (1-1) are the defending state champions and won the state title in two of the last three season.

Mingus Union junior infielder/pitcher Skylar Waynick went 2-for-3 and scored two runs. Marauder junior pitcher/infielder Tyler Kelly was 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs, a double and a run, while sophomore Bradley Howard was 2-for-2 with 4 RBIs, 2 doubles and 2 runs.

Mingus Union started the seventh with three bunts in a row to load the bases.

Junior Jordan Huey (1-0) pitched 5.2 innings, giving up three hits, one earned run and four walks while striking out seven. Kelly came in relief and struck out two in 1.1 innings.

Friday’s victory comes after Mingus’ disappointing home opener, an 8-5 loss to Combs.

The Coyotes scored in each of the first five innings and held on to win, capitalizing in Marauder mistakes.

“We don’t make the errors, they probably score half those runs and we win by two or three runs,” said Mingus Union head coach Bob Young. “They put the pressure on us and we didn’t do a really good job on defense when we needed to and they capitalized and they weren’t able to score any runs those last few innings. We had some guys on base, just weren’t able to get a big hit.”

After Combs took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, Mingus Union responded instantly with a lead off home run by Kelly. The junior sprinted around the bases as if it was an inside the park home run.

“When I hit it, I kinda thought it was gonna to be gone but when I saw it land I thought it was on the inside so I just kept running until he told me but I was kinda surprised it went out,” Kelly said.

Kelly, who had 3 RBIs against Combs, also hit a triple. In the bottom of the seventh, with a runner on first, he hit a deep fly ball.

He said his top hand dropped, preventing him from hitting a second home run.

“He hit the ball well,” Young said. “His last couple of at bats he tried to do too much. That last at bat he had a 3-1 count and we needed base runners and again, you can’t hit a three-run home run with one guy on base. Sometimes he has a tendency to try and do too much, when he plays the game like he did the first part of the game, he’s tough.”

Young didn’t know if he’s ever had a season that began with a lead off home run.

Sophomore utility player Joe Machado was 2-for-3 at the plate and scored a run for Mingus Union, but Combs out hit the Marauders 13-7 and only committed one error.

“We had no energy in the field when we were out there,” Kelly said. “I mean we were talking a little bit, but just there wasn’t enough energy going on, we weren’t pumped up enough, same when we were in the dugout.”

Senior Mitchell Lindsay (0-1) took the loss after he went 4 innings, gave up 6 hits, 4 runs, 1 earned and walked two, striking out two.

After the game on Thursday, Young said he didn’t know if the Combs result was opening day jitters or something more serious.

“We just didn’t do a very good job,” Young said. “We weren’t focused when we needed to be focused and they’ve got to do a better job when the ball’s put in play.”

Up next for Mingus Union is a home game against Wickenburg at on Monday at 3:45 p.m.

Kelly said he had mixed feelings about the Combs game.

“It feels good because you have something to feel good about,” Kelly said, “but it’s also bad because I’m not just here for myself, I’m here for my team, I’m here to win state, I’m here to play with my friends and I’m here to win.”