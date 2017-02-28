Obituary: Benjamin Quiroz

Benjamin Quiroz passed away suddenly in his home on February 21, 2017. He was born on November 27, 1965 in Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico and lived in Cottonwood for the past 30 years.

Benjamin leaves behind his wife Stephanie of 25 years; 2 daughters Jadira and Veronica; stepson Caleb; 8 brothers and sisters; 3 grandchildren and lots of nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood. Visitation will be from 4:00pm to 6:00pm with the service following at 6:00pm.

Information provided by survivors.