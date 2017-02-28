Obituary: Raymond Vernon McKenzie

Raymond was born on Feb 25th, 1925 and passed away on Feb 19th, 2017. Raymond was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. Raymond was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, son Art and daughter Linda.

Raymond is survived by his children Robert, Sally, Peggy, Pam and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Raymond will be remembered by all for his kind heart. He will be greatly missed.

He will be laid to rest in July, next to his wife, in Georgetown, Colorado.

Information provided by survivors.