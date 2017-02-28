Obituary: Richard Case

Richard Case, also known as Hippy John, died at VVMC on February 10, 2017. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 10, 1940 and lived in the Verde Valley for 50 years. He is survived by daughter Jill and granddaughter Ashley.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, March 6, 2017 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood at 8:30am. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Clarkdale at 10:30am.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.