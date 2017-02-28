Woman accused in Jerome jewelry heist appears in court

CAMP VERDE – Cassandra Renee Weston appeared in custody Monday before Yavapai Superior Court Judge Michael R. Bluff for a second case management conference.

Defense attorney Alex Harris asked to set a hearing for April 24 for a pretrial conference, a Donald hearing, and a possible change of plea.

In January 2015, PANT detectives and multiple police departments began investigating a burglary of a studio in Jerome in which tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry was stolen, according to a news release.

Detective Sgt. Tod Moore of Cottonwood Police Department said the four suspects were identified in connection with the burglary, theft and trafficking in stolen property.

The case was presented to a Yavapai County Grand Jury in November. All four suspects, Ryan Hamman, Cassandra Weston, Joe Hernandez and Jessica Lash were indicted by the Grand Jury on multiple felony charges, stated the news release. Days later, said Sgt. Moore, felony arrest warrants were issued for all four suspects.