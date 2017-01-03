Mingus Union celebrates American theater, foreign language in 2016

VERDE VALLEY – What’s the greatest success in a school’s calendar year?

Of course, it’s graduation, says Mingus Union High School Principal Jennifer Chilton.

In 2016, 319 seniors graduated from the Cottonwood school, the most in more than a decade.

Besides the increase in grads, Mingus looks back at a successful 2016 with “huge scholarship earnings, [which] doubled each year for the last three years, great attendance improvement and transition programs with partner districts,” Chilton says.

Dear to Interim Superintendent Eric Harmon is “another state championship” for the school’s A.T.O.R.T. – A Troupe of Ridiculous Thespians – for the group’s production of Peter and the Star Catcher.

But that’s not all to celebrate at Mingus. Harmon also says that growth in AzMERIT scores, continued success of the Advanced Placement (AP) and Dual Enrollment (DE) programs were big in 2016.

“And our numerous Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes such as welding and agricultural science have had successful competitions and provide students the ability to earn industry certification before high school graduation,” Harmon says.

And for the second year in a row MUHS offers Mandarin Chinese Language classes with a Chinese exchange teacher.

In June, Aihua Yu was officially awarded a fellowship through the U.S. Department of State to participate in the program, one of 24 teachers from China and Egypt to be in American schools teaching their language this year.

Shedding the interim tag

At Eric Harmon’s official meet-and-greet this summer, MUHSD Governing Board President Anita Glazar said she believes that “Eric’s going to be a good fit. He’s very passionate about education.”

Harmon replaced Dr. Paul Tighe, who had been on the job at Mingus for almost three years. After nearly one semester on the job, Harmon is not the area’s only interim superintendent. But he’s the only one who signed up for the job with a desire to become permanent.

A familiar face

When Kathleen Fleenor left Clarkdale-Jerome School District, she had no idea her retirement would last less than a year. Technically, the school’s longtime superintendent is helping the school as it transitions from Scott Jacobson, who resigned in October to take a job as principal in West Virginia effective Jan. 1, 2017 because of “an unforeseen opportunity to obtain employment near my mother’s home.”

In the short time back at CJSD, Fleenor counts the passing of Proposition 123 among the district’s causes for celebration.

Prop 123 “allowed an increase in salaries for teachers and for staff,” Fleenor says.

Fleenor also says that the “stability of the district Governing Board has also helped with district success.”

The upcoming year “will be exciting,” Fleenor says, as the district’s board members, teachers and community members work together to find a new superintendent.

“Working together to fine the right fit will be a rewarding challenge,” Fleenor says.

