Welcome, 1st Baby of 2017

Arabella Barbara-Rose Martinez, daughter of Vanessa Martinez of Cottonwood, was born at 10:04 p.m. Jan. 1, making her the first baby born at Verde Valley Medical Center in the new year. Arabella Barbara-Rose weighs 6 pounds, 7 ounces and measures 18 inches long. “She is the definition of love,” Martinez said.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.