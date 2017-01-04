Search underway for missing Cottonwood man

Cottonwood police are currently searching for a 25-year-old man who went missing Tuesday.
Cottonwood Detective Sgt. Tod Moore said Gabriel Herrera Suarez, 25, was last seen Jan. 3, at 7 a.m. He is Hispanic and was last seen wearing olive-colored jeans, black shoes and a hoodie. He is 5-7, 165 pounds with short black hair.
According to Moore, Suarez texted his mother Jan. 3 at around 2:30 p.m. stating he was on his way home. He never returned home.
Moore said Suarez recently moved to Cottonwood from Texas and is unfamiliar with the area. He left home on foot, said Moore.
