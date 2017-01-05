Obituary: Kit Chadwick Kirby 1933-2016

Kit Chadwick Kirby passed away December 20, 2016 at the age of 83. Kit was born in Parks, Arizona on August 22, 1933.



Kit grew up in Northern Arizona, graduated from Snowflake High School in 1951 and went on to Arizona State College (now known as NAU) in Flagstaff where he graduated with the Master’s Degree in education.



Kit was a teacher and band director for 35 years in Prescott and Cottonwood, Arizona.



After retiring, Kit worked part-time as a driver with Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Cottonwood, Arizona.



Ever the car enthusiast, Kit enjoyed driving for Enterprise and meeting people as he delivered and returned cars to and from customers.

Kit, who lost his wife Ruth in 2011 after 57 years of marriage, was a resident of the Verde Valley for over 30 years having also lived in Flagstaff, Phoenix and Prescott.



Kit had a very strong Christian faith that guided him through his everyday life.

Kit leaves behind daughters Lisa (David) Larson of Cottonwood, Arizona, Keri (Steven) Adickes of Phoenix, Arizona, and Melanie (Bill) Schwartz of Cottonwood, Arizona.



He is also survived by his sister, Mary Kathryn Dickey and his brother, Earl Owen Kirby, both of Cottonwood, Arizona, 9 grandchildren Michael, Brittni, Whitney, Danielle, Nicole, Billy, David, Jesse and Joel, and many nieces and nephews across the country.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2016 at 1 p.m. at Emmanual Fellowship, 1580 East Fir Street in Cottonwood, Arizona.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Verde Valley Humane Society.

