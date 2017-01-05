Obituary: Wallace Raymond Clark 1933-2016

Wallace Raymond Clark (Wally) resident of Camp Verde for 31 years passed away December 28, 2016 in his home. He was born on April 4, 1933 to Gertrude and Wallace Clark in San Diego, California.

Wally had various occupations; Executive at Travelodge Corporation, Owner of Happy House gift and candy store in Pacific Beach, Pet groomer, Director of Bread of Life Missions, ending his time of work at WalMart in Cottonwood.

He received Christ as his Lord and Savior in 1981, from that time on his strong and simple faith was his guiding light.

In 1994 under the leading of the Holy Spirit Wally with his wife Randi and a group of fellow Christians founded Bread of Life Missions in Camp Verde. Bread of Life Missions continues to serve meals and provide physical and spiritual food to the community on Tuesday evenings at the town’s community center.

Wally was proud of his service in the US Air Force during the Korean War where he was stationed at an ammunition depot.

Wally enjoyed gardening and creating a peaceful oasis at our home in Camp Verde, he loved pets…ours and anyone else’s, his heart was always to help & love others.

Wally is survived by his wife, Randi Clark, his son Gary Clark and wife Gina of Morro Bay, CA, daughter Sherrie Krausse and her husband Steve of Creston, Ca, nieces Laurie Clark of Happy Valley, OR and Julia Clark of Ketchum, ID, four grandchildren, many nieces and nephews that adored him. Wally was respected and well loved by many.

Wally was predeceased in death by his brother William Clark, son Stephen Clark, parents Gertrude & Wallace Clark.

A celebration of his life will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 14 at Calvary Chapel Church, 514 South Main St. Camp Verde.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bread of Life Missions PO Box 2991, Camp Verde, AZ 86322.

Information provided by survivors.