Prescott girls’ soccer routs Mingus, 8-0

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Prescott High’s girls’ soccer team won its Class 4A Grand Canyon Region opener on Tuesday night, Jan. 3, shutting out Mingus Union, 8-0, at Mountain Valley Park’s turf field.

The Badgers currently own a 6-3-2 overall record and a 5-0 mark in power-point matches. Prescott relocated the site of Tuesday’s match from Bill Shepard Field due to snow cover/wetness.

Badgers coach Carly Laipple said her team performed as well as it has all season against a younger Mingus unit.

“This was a big win, a must-win for us, given it is a conference game,” Laipple said. “And in the past couple of years we have struggled against Mingus, always due to varying circumstances.”

Last week at the Arizona Soccer Showcase, the Badgers finished third in their tournament bracket.

On Dec. 28, 4A Prescott lost to larger-enrollment 6A Mesa Mountain View, 3-1. Townsend scored the Badgers’ lone goal, unassisted, in the 13th minute. On Dec. 29, Prescott was shut out by Notre Dame of Belmont, California, 4-0, as the Badgers allowed two goals in each half.

Despite those setbacks, the Badgers seem to have learned lessons from them. Depending on field conditions at Shepard Field, Prescott might also play its next home game at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, versus Youngker at Mountain Valley Park’s turf field. No matter where they play, the Badgers hope to continue excelling.

“Collectively we are playing smarter, using our options to more effect, and are finishing the ball well,” Laipple added. “We have to maintain this momentum going forward.”