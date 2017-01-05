Strong Coconino rally dooms Mingus boys basketball 67-64

FLAGSTAFF – Coconino High School utilized a 21-2 run in the third quarter to erase a 14-point Mingus Union lead and claim a 67-64 4A Conference victory over the Marauders Tuesday.
Mingus twice led the Panthers by as many as 14 points and carried a 41-29 advantage into the locker room at halftime, largely on the strength of five buckets from 3-point land.
But the Panthers were not to be denied. There was a huge momentum shift in the second half as Coconino’s defensive pressure limited the Marauders to just 8 points in the third quarter. Coconino was down 47-33 early in the third quarter before going on a 21-2 run to jump ahead 54-49 at the end of 3.
Mingus sophomore Chaz Taylor led the Marauder effort with 19 points.
Tuesday’s lost drops Mingus to 9-12 going into Friday’s 7 p.m. home game against league powerhouse Flagstaff High School.
Coconino girls dominate Mingus 66-28
The Coconino Panthers girls basketball team won Tuesday’s home conference game against Mingus, 66-28.
Mingus is 5-4 overall and 2-2 in league play,
Mingus team leaders (AZ Max Preps)
• Darien Loring 12 ppg
• Nikki Zielinski 7.6 rebounds per game
• Destiny Razo 2.3 assists per game
• Nikki Zielinski 1.5 steals per game
