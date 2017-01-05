VIP Shoe Fashion comes to Cottonwood

VIP Shoe Fashion opened three weeks ago in Cottonwood at 960 S. Main St. Suite B, and will carry women’s shoes and clothing. The store is owned by Jose Luis and Gabriela Sanchez, according to store manager Sylvia Robles. The want to offer “variety with affordable prices.” Robles said. They own and operate a similar business in Phoenix, she said. “We are focused on offering the best service and a place where everyone is welcome,” Robles said.