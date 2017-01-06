Authorities search for missing man

CLARKDALE – The Clarkdale Police Department is currently searching for 44-year-old James Elbert Nelson, Jr.

Nelson was reported missing by a family member and has not been seen since Dec. 23, 2016, said Sgt. Nicole Florisi in a news release. Nelson does not have his vehicle at this time, the release stated. He is under medical care and didn’t take his needed medication with him, Sgt. Florisi said.

Police believe he may be in the Rimrock area.

Nelson is a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If located, please contact the Clarkdale Police Department at 928-634-2921 or 928-649-7700.