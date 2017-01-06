GOHS awards Verde Valley Fire with grant

COTTONWOOD – The Clarkdale Fire District pursued grant funding from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) prior to the consolidation into Verde Valley Fire District.

The $11,070 in grant funding was used to purchase two sets of air bag lift systems, stated a news release from VVFD.



Fire Chief Nazih Hazime said in a press release that air bags can be used in a variety of incidents to displace, spread or otherwise move objects. The most common situations involve rescues where victims are caught underneath vehicles, stated the release.

Chief Hazime said time is a critical factor in these rescues and having properly operating equipment is essential to a successful outcome. The new equipment provides Verde Valley Fire District with the most reliable and current technology to safely and efficiently rescue and remove trapped victims, the release continued.

“We are excited to have the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety partner with us to improve the equipment we have to respond to rescues, particularly motor vehicle crashes” said Chief Hazime.