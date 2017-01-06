Mingus wrestlers win 2-of-3 in mutliple dual matches

Mingus Union wrestlers defeated Sunnyslope 54-30 and Goldwater 31-24 before losing to Page 52-21 Thursday.The Mingus wrestlers were coming of a hard two-day tournament in Prescott Valley for their third day of wrestling in a row. In the photo to the right, Mingus sophomore Nick Lodico went 1-1 with 1 bye Thursday while sophomore teammate Zachary Moreno (below) was 1-2.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.