Mingus wrestlers win 2-of-3 in mutliple dual matches

Mingus Union wrestlers defeated Sunnyslope 54-30 and Goldwater 31-24 before losing to Page 52-21 Thursday.The Mingus wrestlers were coming of a hard two-day tournament in Prescott Valley for their third day of wrestling in a row. In the photo to the right, Mingus sophomore Nick Lodico went 1-1 with 1 bye Thursday while sophomore teammate Zachary Moreno (below) was 1-2.