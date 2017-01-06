Obituary: Clinton Edward Holst 1937-2016

Clinton Edward Holst went to Heaven on January 3, 2017. He was born in 1937. Clint was the director of Computer Programing at Universal Studios in Hollywood, CA until he retired.
He leaves his beloved wife Joann; 2 children; 3 step-children; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service was held on Friday, January 6, 2017 at Peace Lutheran Church in Cottonwood.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.