Police investigate death of infant

CLARKDALE – The Clarkdale Police Department is investigating the death of a 4-month-old infant who was pronounced deceased Thursday.
Sgt. Nicole Florisi in a news release said police responded to the Copper Mountain Apartments for a report of an infant who was not breathing.
A 911 call was placed and a neighbor started CPR, according to the release. Officers arrived and took over resuscitation measures, said Sgt. Florisi.
Extensive efforts to revive the infant were unsuccessful, said police.
The cause of death is undetermined and currently under investigation, the release stated. Sgt. Florisi said no foul play is suspected at this time.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.