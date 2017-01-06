Spell: ‘marionette’

Fifth-grader Jose Esquer, right, wins the Cottonwood Elementary School spelling bee Friday morning with the word “marionette.” Aidan Priest was the runner-up. It took 18 rounds to get a winner from this group of third, fourth and fifth graders.
