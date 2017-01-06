State driver licenses, IDs valid for air travel until 2020

PHOENIX – Arizona driver licenses and state identification cards are valid for air travel until Oct. 1, 2020, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Transportation.



ADOT is sharing that message with travelers who may be confused by new Transportation Security Administration placards posted at airports.

These notices say that beginning Jan. 28, 2018, travelers using a driver license or state ID for travel will need one from a state compliant with the federal REAL ID Act or a state with an extension for compliance, stated the release.

Arizona is among states granted federal extensions allowing valid driver licenses and state IDs to be used for travel until Oct. 1, 2020, said ADOT. That’s because Arizona has started offering a voluntary ID that meets REAL ID Act requirements.

Arizonans have the option now to obtain a Voluntary Travel ID, according to the release.

It’s available by appointment at Motor Vehicle Division offices or without an appointment at an Authorized Third Party provider offering driver license services, ADOT said. It costs $25 and in most cases, is valid for eight years, the department added.

