Healthy World Sedona presents Sedona VegFest 2017

SEDONA – Healthy World Sedona will present Sedona VegFest 2017, at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, Jan. 14-15.

The event will feature speakers, cooking demonstrations, and exhibitors focused on promoting the health, ethical, and environmental benefits of a whole-food, plant-based (WFPB) diet and lifestyle.

Sedona VegFest 2017 will bring to Sedona seventeen of the most widely respected experts and proponents of WFPB living for informative and motivating presentations.

Dr. Joel Fuhrman, author of six New York Times best-sellers, and President of the Nutritional Research Foundation, will deliver a keynote talk on the personal health benefits of a WFPB diet. The ethical and environmental impact of a WFPB lifestyle will be dynamically illustrated in the multi-media keynote presentation of Dr. Richard Oppenlander, author of two ground-breaking books, Food Choice and Sustainability and Comfortably Unaware.

Additionally, Sedona VegFest 2017 will feature two plant-based cooking demonstrations by award-winning Phoenix chef Jason Wyrick, an exhibit area with a range of healthy and sustainable products and services, and much more.

“As a destination with a world-renowned reputation for personal and spiritual renewal, in a stunningly beautiful setting, Sedona is positioned to provide a life-changing experience for attendees,” said Don Fries, co-founder of Healthy World Sedona. “Just being able to attract presenters of such extremely high stature is proof of the special quality this event will provide everyone who attends. We are very enthusiastic about being part of this outstanding event.”

Tickets are available for both days of Sedona VegFest 2017 at $20 for one day and $30 for both days.

The complete event program, opportunities for event sponsorships, and a registration portal are available on the Healthy World Sedona website at http://healthyworldsedona.com/sedona-vegfest-2017.

Healthy World Sedona is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Sedona, AZ. As an affiliate member of PlantPure Nation, it espouses personal health and well-being, the humane treatment of animals, and the recovery and preservation of our natural environment through a diet and lifestyle based on whole foods from non-animal sources. Further information about Healthy World Sedona is available at http://healthyworldsedona.com or by writing to info@healthyworldsedona.com.