James Cameron documentary highlights Sedona VegFest significance

If You Go ... • What: Inspiration of Sedona presents Years of Living Dangerously Documentary & Discussion • When: Thursday, January 12th, 6:30PM • Where: Church of the Red Rocks, 54 Bowstring Drive, Sedona (downstairs) • How Much: Free

Thursday, January 12th, at 6:30PM, Inspiration of Sedona will present a free Arizona premiere screening of National Geographic Channel’s season two of James Cameron’s Emmy award-winning documentary series Years of Living Dangerously, followed by an open, public discussion.

Episode four features Action hero, politician, climate crusader and Years of Living Dangerously executive producer Arnold Schwarzenegger, and supermodel and activist Gisele Bündche.

Schwarzenegger sets out to explore the military’s relationship with a changing climate, including how our armed forces are dealing with an increasing number of climate-related disasters and how the military is working to reduce its own carbon footprint.

He travels to Kuwait to visit soldiers and travel in a fuel convoy (where more than 3,000 soldiers have been killed or injured since 9/11). He learns how serious a threat the military perceives climate change to be, talks to top-level military leaders and meets the brave men and women who are dealing with climate change threats and disasters on the front lines.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, the battle to save the Amazon— the “lungs of the planet” — is the ultimate race against time. There are ever-increasing threats from cattle ranching, drought, deforestation, massive hydroelectric dams and illegal mining. Supermodel and activist Gisele Bündchen travels to her home country to see the extent of the damage and investigates what’s being done to save the rainforest for all of us.

Deep in the Amazon, she joins the national environmental police on a mission to put an end to illegal deforestation; in Alta Floresta, she meets with Greenpeace for a flyover of the forest, which reveals huge patches of deforested land, logs piled high on trucks and barges, drought-stricken fields, burnt rainforests and vast cattle ranches that were once lush, thousand-year-old tropical rainforests.

Produced in collaboration with The Years Project and from executive producers James Cameron, Jerry Weintraub and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Years of Living Dangerously once again features some of Hollywood’s biggest influencers who are passionate about environmental issues. It reveals emotional and hard-hitting accounts of the effects of climate change from across the planet.

This premiere screening comes to Sedona at a time when the City of Sedona is currently looking at a number of ways to fulfill having sustainability as a fundamental goal of its community plan.

The local Healthy World Sedona group, whose mission is to “act together to improve human, planetary and animal health and welfare through a whole food plant-based lifestyle,” is helping further this goal by sponsoring the first annual Sedona VegFest on Jan. 14-15.

The event will feature numerous renowned speakers, including Dr. Richard Oppenlander and Dr. Sailesh Rao, who will focus on food choice and the environment. Half of the episode four premiere of Years of Living Dangerously season two, that will be shown on January 12th, focusses on animal agriculture and a plant-based diet and their relationship to climate change. It provides inspiration and motivation for individuals as well as our community to become more sustainable and regenerative.

The Inspiration of Sedona meets on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month. It is a non-profit, open meeting group, that strives to work together collectively for the betterment of ourselves, our communities, and the world. Its current format involves presenting inspiring and personally empowering events about the social and environmental issues we’re collectively facing, followed by interactive discussion.

Be a part of the inspiration by joining us on Thursday, January 12th, at 6:30PM, downstairs at the Church of the Red Rocks, 54 Bowstring Drive, Sedona, for these inspiring and exciting, community action-related, free premiere documentary films and discussion.

The Inspiration of Sedona usually meets in the basement at the Church of the Red Rocks. (From Hwy. 179, turn onto Bowstring Drive, and then turn right at the first driveway, and park in the small parking lot opposite the double doors to the basement, or in the upper parking lot if full.)