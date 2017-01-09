Linda Goldenstein curates one-of-a-kind public art installation at City Hall

Believing that art is a living-breathing encounter, Goldenstein Gallery has consistently championed opportunities citywide to create life-enhancing experiences for the public.



From the creation of Tibetan Sand Mandalas in the gallery to artists in residence, they have strived to involve people in interactive ways … bringing artist and collector together. Now, working in partnership with the City of Sedona, Linda Goldenstein has generously curated a one-of-a-kind Public Art Installation at City Hall.



“We are elated to have these pieces by such notable artists at City Hall Plaza.” says Arts and Culture Coordinator Nancy Lattanzi “Sedona is a City animated by the arts and this exhibition brings that experience to life.”

To Goldenstein, the spirit of collaboration connects everything from the experience that artists and collectors have to the gallery’s reach throughout Sedona. Over the last 15 years the gallery has collaborated with countless community partners including the Sedona Film Festival, Chamber Music Sedona, The Illuminate Film Festival, The Verde Valley Sanctuary and more. Goldenstein Gallery has been voted Sedona’s Best Gallery for 9 years running.

On exhibit from Goldenstein Gallery, City Hall Plaza now holds seventeen pieces: life-size and monumental sculptures by internationally renowned artists James Muir, David Phelps and Sherab Khandro and an interactive Bell Garden featuring the reclaimed metal bells of Cheston Trammel.



The young couple in James Muir’s “The Dance” swirl in complete joy on their wedding day somewhere in the old west right outside City Council doors. His Caduceus soars majestically in the plaza center and visitors can find themselves reflected back when they gaze upon “The Holy Grail” placed near the International Peace Pole.

Allegorical Art is a term Sedona artist James Muir uses to describe his art as being filled with symbolic meaning. Bridging the centuries from his historical military subjects to today’s social, political and spiritual commentary, his sculptures speak eloquently of Duty, Honor, Courage, and Justice, but above all, Truth and the ultimate triumph of the Human Spirit.

His meticulous attention to detail, coupled with an insightful grasp of the human experience results in exquisitely crafted and poignant bronzes. Some of the public collections Muir’s work resides include: West Point Military Academy in New York, U.S. Cavalry Museum at Fort Riley, Booth Museum in Georgia, Birkenau Museum at Auschwitz, St. Louis University, Gettysburg Battlefield Museum, Pearce Western Art Museum, Sons of The American Revolution Headquarters, University of Arizona Paul Harvey News Broadcasting Headquarters, George W. Bush Presidential Library/Museum, and prominent private collections.

Muir is completing a monumental bronze, commissioned for Sedona’s Chapel of the Holy Cross, that will rest on the interior window cross that will be unveiled in the Spring of 2017. The maquette bronze sculpture of this poignant piece was unveiled on Christmas Eve.

David Phelps has been commissioned to create large-scale sculpture across the US including the “Desert Wildlife” installation at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, which recently was featured in Richard Dunn’s viral video singing Celine Dion’s All by Myself. His recent large-scale commissions have gone to Minneapolis, Kansas City, Tulsa, University of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation in OKC.

His works are in the Sandor Family Collection, Beretta Foundation and many more institutional collections. His serene, playful and highly original monumental sculptures at City Hall, “Pastoral Dreamer” and “Daydreamer,” bring a moment of reflection and joy.

Cheston Trammel’s stunning series of sculptural reclaimed metal bells have also struck a deep chord with collectors. He was commissioned to create the Peace Bell for St. John Vianney Church’s Peace Shrine and another for World Wisdom Days. Each bell holds a story with its collective reclaimed ‘ingredients’, a sense of history and place lovingly put together to capture the essence of Arizona. For placement inside or outside, the bells have wonderful resonant tones. Visitors enjoy discovering the sounds of the bells as well as what they are made of, be it antique elements, industrial elements or hand worked metal art – reborn into Zen like bells that delight and elevate the senses.

In 2006 Sherab Khandro received a grant from the City of Sedona Department of Arts and Culture Commission to develop a prayer wheel. The limited edition bronze “Wheel of Compassion” now sits directly outside the doors to the City Council chambers, an invitation to all to spin the wheel.

The “Wheel of Compassion was the cornerstone for “Everyday Peace”, one of the City of Peace events last September featured on the United Nations website.

The exhibit will evolve over its time at City Hall with pieces coming and going. The public is invited to visit City Hall Plaza and enjoy the sculpture, ring the bells and spin the Wheel of Compassion.

For more information about Goldenstein Gallery please visit www.GoldensteinArt.com or call 928-204-1765.