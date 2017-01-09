Manchester by the Sea a treatise on human despair

Manchester by the Sea is a film that takes us deep into the pit of emotional despair of people who have suffered unbearable losses and who try to suppress the horror that keeps them from moving forward in life.

Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck) is a janitor in a group of lower middle-class apartment houses. He is hardworking, with head down, never engaging with people he serves. At the start of Manchester by the Sea, we see him serving several residents with problems in their apartments and we get a clear idea that he is not a happy fellow.

Then Lee gets a phone call, telling him that his older brother Joe (Kyle Chandler) has died. He succumbed to heart failure that had been threatening him for some time. Joe’s wife, Elise (Gretchen Mol) is an alcoholic and mentally unstable.

She fades away until later in the film. Joe’s son, Patrick (Lucas Hedges), in his youth, was a pal of Uncle Lee. They haven’t been very close recently, because Lee has moved to a nearby town in the Massachusetts/New Hampshire area. Lee has to tell Patrick about his father’s death. Patrick is less stricken than Lee expected.

The crux of the story occurs when Joe’s lawyer reveals the contents of Joe’s will. All possessions are left to Patrick, now 17 years old. He is a minor who needs a guardian and that responsibility is assigned to Lee. Lee does not have the temperament or desire to do that, but he has no choice.

Under the circumstances, the relationship between Patrick and Lee is tense and contentious. Patrick seems unconcerned about his father’s loss and carries on with his teenage antics. He’s a high school athlete and a stud among the coeds in school.

A good deal of the background in the life of these people is shown in flashback scenes, including the event that changed Lee from a happy-go-lucky guy into the zombie-like loner he has become.

Casey Affleck gives an excellent performance as the man whose soul seems to have been torn from his being. A scene where Lee has a random meeting with his ex-wife, Randi (Michelle Williams), warrants a handful of tissues. Lee’s inner torment bursts forth a couple times when he starts a brawl in a bar.

Lucas Hedges as Patrick is also very effective as the teen who is trying to live outside of the fact of his father’s fate. For most of Manchester by the Sea, Lee isn’t much help to Patrick in that regard, but the mutual need they have for healing slowly brings them together

There is some humor in the dialog to ease the weight of Manchester by the Sea. The scenery changes through the seasons and seems to match the mood of the story — from bitter, snowy winter to mild, pleasant spring or fall.

Manchester by the Sea is at Harkins Sedona 6 Theater.