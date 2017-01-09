Monster Trucks

Paramount Pictures



Director: Chris Wedge

Writers: Derek Connolly, Matthew Robinson

Producers: Mary Parent, et al.

Cast: Jane Levy, Lucas Till, Rob Lowe, Amy Ryan, Danny Glover, et. al.

Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into, Tripp (Lucas Till), a high school senior, builds a Monster Truck from bits and pieces of scrapped cars.

After an accident at a nearby oil-drilling site displaces a strange and subterranean creature with a taste and a talent for speed, Tripp may have just found the key to getting out of town and a most unlikely friend.

Rated PG for action, peril, brief scary images, and some rude humor.

Sleepless

Open Road Films (II)

Director: Baran bo Odar

Writers: Andrea Berloff, Frédéric Jardin

Producers: Roy Lee, Adam C. Stone, Alex Foster, et al.

Cast: Michelle Monaghan, Dermot Mulroney, David Harbour, Jamie Foxx, Kimberly Battista, Carla Shinall, Briana Marin, Jamie Hill, et. al.

A cop with a connection to the criminal underworld scours a nightclub in search of his kidnapped son.