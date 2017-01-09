New Music this week

Colony House – Only The Lonely

RCA

Only the Lonely will be released via Descendant/RCA Records. Producer Peter Katis known for his work with Interpol, The National, Frightened Rabbit, and more worked with the band on many of the album tracks, as well as notable mixer Vance Powell (Jack White, Elle King, Beck).

Tracks include: Cannot Do This Alone, 1234, Lonely, You & I, Where Your Father’s Been, You Know It, 3:20, Was It Me, This Road, I Want It All, Follow Me Down, Remembered For, This Beautiful Life.

Brandon Can’t Dance – Graveyard Of Good Times

Lucky Number Records

Brandon Can’t Dance is the pseudonym of Brandon Ayres - a reticent cult figure in Philadelphia’s local DIY scene.

Entirely self-recorded and produced, Brandon’s music is unique and diverse, whilst hinting at a songwriting lineage absorbed through the somber tones of Elliott Smith, the aggressive electronics of Nine Inch Nails, a grunge attitude by way of early Nirvana and The Idiot-era Iggy Pop. Explicit lyrics.

Tracks include: Headspace, Smoke & Drive Around, A Greyhound Named Chelsea, Pop Queen of the Teen Scene, Where My Boys At, So Deep, So Tortured, So Freak, She Loves Anime, Rock is Dead, Angelina.

Sepultura – Machine Messiah

Nuclear Blast America

Brazilian/American metallers Sepultura will release their new studio album, Machine Messiah, via Nuclear Blast. Inspired by the robotization of society, the disc was produced by the band and Jens Bogren of Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden. The CD’s stunning cover artwork was created by Filipino artist Camille Della Rosa.

Tracks include: Machine Messiah, I Am The Enemy, Phantom Self, Alethea, Iceberg Dances, Sworn Oath, Resistant Parasites, Silent Violence.

Infamous Stringdusters – Laws of Gravity

Compass Records

Laws Of Gravity represents a return to form for The Infamous Stringdusters, one of the most successful bands to emerge from bluegrass in recent years and one that is known for it’s incomparably tight yet improvisation-infused live shows. Band members are Andy Hall (dobro), Andy Falco (guitar), Chris Pandolfi (banjo), Jeremy Garrett (fiddle), and Travis Book (upright bass).

Tracks include: Freedom, Gravity, A Hard Life Makes A Good Song, Vertigo, Maxwell, Black Elk, This Ol’ Building, Soul Searching, 1901: A Canyon Odyssey, Sirens, Back Home, Let Me Know, I Run To You.