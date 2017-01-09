Larry Rosenberg’s “Growing Up Larry – My Liberation from The Lie,” a one-man musical show, happens Sunday, Jan. 22, 4 p.m., presented by and held at the Sedona Vortex Center, in The Collective Sedona, Village of Oak Creek.

Rosenberg’s 80-minute one-man show features gritty stories, popular songs, situational humor, dance and props from his life’s wild seven-decade ride.

It is about his letting go of “The Lie” he lived for most of his life (we must conform to society’s norms). It involves coming out of “four closets” – from straight to gay, from university professor to show business, from American to global, and from Judaism to Universal Spirituality. During these transformations, he discovers his own truths and how to live an authentic and fulfilling life.

“Audience members often tell me they and I have lived very different lives. But as they watched my show, they realized that we’ve experienced the same inner life dynamics,” according to Rosenberg. “On the stage, as I remove my ‘masks’ with each intimate story and Broadway song, they can look into the ‘mirror’ I’ve created in front of them, and feel also how their lives have been worth examining, celebrating and sharing.”

“Growing Up Larry” was conceived in May 2014, when Rosenberg felt a desire to bring his colorful life story to the stage, as a musical. He stopped being “retired” to launch his new show-business career as a way to share his life’s hard-learned lessons with people who want to energize, inspire and transform their lives. Audiences in America, Australia and Scotland have been touched and delighted by his show.

Rosenberg is CEO (Chief Entertainment Officer) of The Larry Show (www.TheLarryShow.com), based in Sedona, Arizona, USA. He established the company to share inspirational-entertainment shows, creative workshops, motivational speaking, and life coaching. Since performing, he has been called “minister of the heart,” “poster boy of it’s never too late to revitalize your life,” and “source of never-ending joy.”

In his former 45-year career, Rosenberg was a marketing professor at New York University and University of Massachusetts at Amherst, management trainer at University of Maryland (based in Tokyo for a decade), and independent business consultant and coach. He earned a MBA and Ph.D. in Marketing at The Ohio State University, and a BS at Drexel University.

People who have seen the “Growing Up Larry” have expressed their enjoyment of and benefits from the show: “What a brave, spirited, entertaining, and inspiring show.” “Riveting performance about the healing power of facing your fears and pursuing your dreams.” “An entertaining journey that sheds light on the joys and challenges of living an alternative lifestyle.” “A heart-warming, fun and inspirational theatrical experience.” “I was fully entertained, while receiving nourishment for my spirit.” “‘Larry’s Show’ is really ‘Your Show’!”

Tickets are $15. To make reservations, contact www.sedonavortexcenter.eventbrite.com. For questions about the show, call Rosenberg at 928-202-0010.

Sedona Vortex Center occupies The Circle Building, Suite E200, at The Collective Sedona (round building, second level, above grass courtyard), 7000 Highway 179, Sedona/Village of Oak Creek.