Continuance granted for ‘discovery issue’ in Clark murder case

CAMP VERDE – Calvin Rashad Clark appeared for his sixth case management hearing Monday before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court.
Defense attorney Matthew Springer told Judge Bluff that there was a discovery issue, and asked for a continuance. Because of the complexity of the case, Judge Bluff granted the continuance, and Clark’s next hearing is scheduled for April 3.
Clark, 29, of Goodyear is charged with first-degree murder for the death of a Goodyear man during a Cottonwood home invasion robbery in December 2015.
He is also faces multiple armed robbery charges and multiple aggravated assault charges.
