Letter: It’s time for a community clean-up in Camp Verde

Editor:
I’m kind of new to Camp Verde and I love the small town atmosphere. My wife and I purchased a home here and we want to be proud of our historic town but recently I’ve noticed more and more litter and trash in parking lots, around businesses, on the sides of streets, in gutters, and riverside trails.
Is there or has there ever been a yearly clean up day (or week) in Camp Verde?
Tom Johnson
Camp Verde
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.