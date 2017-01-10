Letter: It’s time for a community clean-up in Camp Verde

    • Editor:

    I’m kind of new to Camp Verde and I love the small town atmosphere. My wife and I purchased a home here and we want to be proud of our historic town but recently I’ve noticed more and more litter and trash in parking lots, around businesses, on the sides of streets, in gutters, and riverside trails.

    Is there or has there ever been a yearly clean up day (or week) in Camp Verde?

    Tom Johnson

    Camp Verde

