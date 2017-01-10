No injuries in Verde Village home fire

The Verde Valley Fire District was on the scene of a mobile home fire on Del Rio Drive in Cottonwood Tuesday morning. Upon arival, crews found smoke coming from the home, according to Fire Chief Nazih Hazime. The fire was knocked down in the kitchen and the fire extended into the ceiling and roof area, added the chief. No people were found inside, but two dogs were taken to an area animal hospital, Hazime said. There were no injuries at the scene and the cause is undetermined at this time, he said.