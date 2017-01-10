Yavapai College student-made wine among AZ’s best

The Southwest Wine Center (SWC) at Yavapai College in Clarkdale was awarded a prestigious gold medal for Best Sauvignon Blanc on Friday, Jan. 6, at the Arizona Republic’s Arizona Grand Wine Festival in Phoenix.



Judging was done by an elite group of Arizona sommeliers, chefs and wine professionals.

“Having a student-produced wine honored with a gold medal by such a respected panel of judges, is validation that our winemaking program is among the best in the Southwest,” said Michael Pierce, director of Yavapai College’s enology program. “With this recognition, the Southwest Wine Center has been showcased as the centerpiece for teaching and learning programs for the region’s wine industry.”

In addition, SWC wines garnered five additional awards, including a bronze medal for Petite Sirah, and four Wines of Distinction medals.

Southwest Wine Center Awards

• Gold, Sauvignon Blanc

• Bronze, Petite Sirah

Wines of Distinction Category

• Gold, Sauvignon Blanc

• Silver and Bronze, Petite Sirah

• Silver, Viognier

• Silver, Estevanico

The Southwest Wine Center at Yavapai College is a premier wine industry and community resource, offering a comprehensive hands-on education from vineyard-to-bottle with programs in enology, viticulture and business/entrepreneurship through its estate vineyard, teaching winery, fully-operational tasting room and region-wide wine industry research epicenter.