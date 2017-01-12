Cottonwood Middle School student to play in International Bowl

Zachary Harrison, a member of Cottonwood Middle School’s Lobos football team, has been selected to the Team USA roster at the 2017 International Bowl, held Jan. 13–17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Harrison, a seventh grader, will play quarterback on the 14-U Stars National Team. Harrison was also selected to attend the Canton Developmental Games in Ohio last summer after participating in a regional camp in Phoenix during spring of 2016. The 14-U Stars National Team will also face the 14-U Stripes. Both teams are from the United States and will play at 9 a.m. Arizona Time on Monday, Jan. 16. All games will be aired on the Internet on ESPN 3. (Photo courtesy of Linda Harrison)