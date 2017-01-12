Cub Scouts hold annual Pinewood Derby

Members of Camp Verde Cub Scout Pack 7193 build Pinewood Derby racers for their annual Pinewood Derby at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Town of Camp Verde’s Community Center. The event is open to the public. Joann Miller with Cub Scout Pack 7193 says she is expecting 17 scouts to race. “Each scout races every other scout there, so we will have over 250 races.” Troop 7193 will also sell a variety of food and snacks as a fundraiser. “There is a lot of excitement in the air for the scouts because we received a donation of a new metal track and they are jumping to try it out.”