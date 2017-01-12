Cyber Cowboys visit rocket scientist

In December, Camp Verde Elementary School’s Cyber Cowboys Robotics team and cadets visited Dr. Michael Fabian at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott for a tour and perhaps an idea of where some of them may be in the near future. Dr. Fabian, a rocket scientist, introduced students to the engineering fabrication area where university students design, build and test their own aircraft ideas. The Cyber Cowboys then saw the wind tunnels where they test the aircraft flight abilities. Here the Cyber Cowboys learned about the physics and forces involved in flying, such as thrust, lift, weight and drag. Then, it was off to the propulsion lab and to the robotics lab, where they saw what is being built in advanced robotics engineering, such as Larry, a rover designed to collect moon dirt (regolith) that won first place in a robotics competition. Finally students got to visit the Eagle Works and Eagle Aerospace Building where university student clubs are working on a land speed record car and they design then launch their own rockets.