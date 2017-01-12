Emergency crews attack residential fire

CAMP VERDE – Around 7:11 p.m. Tuesday, Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority, along with Verde Valley Fire District and the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office were dispatched to residential fire in the 1400 block of Roundup Road in Camp Verde.

According to a news release from CCFMA, initial reports stated there was fire in the attic space in a two-story home. Emergency crews arrived on scene to find a large two-story home with no flame or smoke showing, the release stated.

Battalion Chief Eric Strauss said in the release that access to the home was difficult due to “a long narrow driveway that fire apparatus could not fit down,” and initial hose deployment and fire attack was difficult, he continued.

Once they were able to access the home, crews found smoke coming from the roof vents and eaves of the roof, and an offensive mode was employed and a fire attack was initiated, stated the release.

Inside the home, heavy smoke was encountered on the second floor, with fire in the wall space that had extended to the attic and second floor living area, said Strauss. The release stated that an intense and aggressive fire attack took place on the second floor and in the attic space of the home.

Though the second story of the home sustained fire, smoke, heat and water damage, the home was not a total loss, said Strauss. The first-story did sustain some minimal water damage, but crews were able to minimize the effect of the water damage through the use of salvage covers and moving belongings to an unaffected portion of the home, the release continued.

Initial investigation of the cause of the fire was found to be a faulty stove pipe in the second story wall of the home, said Strauss.