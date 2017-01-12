'Flash bangs' wake up Cottonwood neighborhood during raid

Three arrested during PANT search warrant

Hours after a morning raid at an Arroyo Seco residence, the process to board up a broken window is underway. Three were arrested during the PANT search warrant. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

Hours after a morning raid at an Arroyo Seco residence, the process to board up a broken window is underway. Three were arrested during the PANT search warrant. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

By Jennifer Kucich

  • Originally Published: January 12, 2017 3:29 p.m.

    • COTTONWOOD – Verde Valley SWAT made entry at a residence at Arroyo Seco around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on behalf of a PANT initiated warrant, said YCSO Media Relations Coordinator Dwight D’Evelyn.

    The warrant was considered high risk, explained D’Evelyn, and as a result, distraction devices or ‘sound bombs/flash bangs’ were used to provide law enforcement personnel a measure of additional protection.

    Three people have been arrested on charges that include drug and weapon violations and warrants, he said.

    The investigation remains active.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.