'Flash bangs' wake up Cottonwood neighborhood during raid

COTTONWOOD – Verde Valley SWAT made entry at a residence at Arroyo Seco around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on behalf of a PANT initiated warrant, said YCSO Media Relations Coordinator Dwight D’Evelyn.

The warrant was considered high risk, explained D’Evelyn, and as a result, distraction devices or ‘sound bombs/flash bangs’ were used to provide law enforcement personnel a measure of additional protection.

Three people have been arrested on charges that include drug and weapon violations and warrants, he said.

The investigation remains active.