Mingus boys win first soccer match of season, 5-4 road victory at Prescott High School

PRESCOTT – Technically, it wasn’t a shootout. But for soccer, Mingus Union’s 5-4 win at Prescott was far from a defensive duel.

Ezekiel Behlow and Eric Samano each scored twice, and Devyn Spitzke scored one goal, as the Mingus Union boys won their first soccer match of the year.

Playing on a wet field in Prescott led Mingus coach Calvin Behlow to alter his team’s attack. Was it beneficial for the Marauders?

“It was necessary,” said Behlow. “Conditions were a mess. The field was sloppy, wet. Not even a playable surface.”

Perhaps playing on a wet field has been the least of Mingus Union’s concerns this season, as the Marauders have lost four of their five games to top-10 opponents – and a fifth to a top-15 opponent.

“We have the third hardest schedule in the 4A conference,” Behlow said following Tuesday’s win.

Behlow said that facing stiff competition has taught Mingus Union that “execution is key.”

“If we don’t execute, the good teams takes our mistakes and exploit them,” Behlow said. “Against Prescott, the mistakes they made defensively, we were able to capitalize offensively.”

Despite a 25:12 to 29:39 deficit in time of possession, Mingus had six shots on goal Tuesday, with four coming in the second half.

“We did a better job of distributing the ball than in the past,” Behlow said. “And we were able to score. When we had shots on goal, we scored.”