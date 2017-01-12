Obituary: Jason Lee Stiles

Jason Lee Stiles, infant son of Katelynn Driscoll and Jeromie Villa, went to be with the Lord on January 5, 2017. He was born August 24, 2016.

Jason passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was a happy baby and he brought so much joy to his family.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents, Stephen and Joyce Driscoll; grandmother Mary George; great-grandparents Rick and Joan Cerny; great-grandparents Steve and Jackie Driscoll; great-great grandmother Eunabelle Brewster, great uncle Richard Cerny; aunts Stephanie Driscoll, Serenity Driscoll and Emma Driscoll; friend Connie Vitale and numerous other friends and family members.

Services will be held at Verde Valley Christian Church, 406 S. 6th Street, Cottonwood, at 2:00p.m., Saturday, January 21, 2017.



Donations may be made in Jason’s memory to House of Ruth Pregnancy Care Center, houseofruthpcc.com, PO Box 2195, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

The family would like to express special thanks to the first responders, Verde Valley Christian Church, and Bueler Funeral Home.



The family is also very appreciative of the many friends who have been so supportive through this difficult time.

