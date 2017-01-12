Obituary: Robert L. Stichler

Robert L. Stichler went home to the Lord January 8, 2017. He was born on November 14, 1935 in Hood River, OR to Herman Everett Stichler and Evelyn Lee Stichler. He graduated from Hood River High in 1953 and retired from Boeing in 1992.

Robert was a painter, sign maker and truck driver. He enjoyed raising Doberman Pinchers, cars, painting, philosophy and woodworking.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents who raised him and his brother Donald L. Stichler. He leaves behind his wife of 42 years Elaine Pistorino Stichler; 3 stepchildren; 4 nieces; 3 nephews and their families and a multitude of friends.

Services will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Cottonwood on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 10 a.m. Inurnment will follow at All Souls Cemetery.

