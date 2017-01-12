What's Happening: Jan. 13, 2017

January Contra Dance at Civic Center

Warm your toes and have some fun at the next Cottonwood Contra Dance, Saturday, Jan. 21st, at the Cottonwood Civic Center, 805 N. Main St. in Old Town.

The live band features Sonja Whisman and Terry Samples on fiddle, Ron Barton on guitar, and Laura Sherin on Piano.

John Sweeney will teach the dances and call the tunes.

Check out contra dancing on Youtube for a peek at this fun dance form. No partner or experiences is required -- wear comfortable clothes and shoes.

Those new or needing a refresher should be sure to arrive at 6:30 PM for the half hour lesson; the regular dance is 7-10 PM.

Cost is $10/dancer and $7 for students.

Bring a snack to share if possible.

For more information, call (928) 634-0486 or email sandy@ringsforever.com.

People with Parkinson Disease help each other at monthly meetings

The Verde Valley Parkinson Support Group is dedicating its January 13th meeting to a discussion of symptoms and the measures people with PD use to relieve them, including prescription and over-the-counter medications, supplements, exercises and therapies, dietary choices, activities and good habits, devices, mental and spiritual practices. John Wade, Cornville resident and retired Emmy award winning television host and media trainer to individuals and organizations, will facilitate the meeting.

Individuals with Parkinson disease are most often recognized by the presence of tremor, slowness of movement and postural instability. These symptoms are often treated with medications and therapies. Many non-motor symptoms also arise – REM sleep behavior disorder, cognitive changes, depression, anxiety and apathy, salivation and swallowing problems, orthostatic hypotension, constipation, frequent falls and more. These symptoms are not as readily relieved with medications alone.

Those attending are asked to bring a list of their main symptoms and what they do (or take) to relieve those symptoms. Each person with PD will have 5-6 minutes to speak and share whatever information they choose. If preferred, a spouse or caregiver may speak for them. The goal of the meeting is to help each other live optimally despite the disease, and if one person shares a tip that helps another person, the goal will be achieved.

Individuals with Parkinson disease, their family, care partners and friends are always invited to attend the Verde Valley Parkinson Support Group monthly meetings.

The group meets the second Friday of every month, 3:00-4:30 PM, at the Verde Valley Medical Center, Conference Room B, 269 S. Candy Lane, Cottonwood, AZ. For more information, please contact group facilitator and Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance Program Director, Judy Talley at (928) 202-7952 or judy@PMDAlliance.org.

Breakfast at the VFW Jan 14

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7400, at 705 E Aspen St, will be serving their monthly breakfast from 8:30 to 10 am on Saturday. For your $7 donation, we serve up two eggs to order, meat choice, hashbrowns, toast, juice & coffee. Biscuits & gravy and pancakes are also on the menu as sides or full meal. Proceeds help the post fulfill it’s mission of assisting financially distressed valley veterans and their families.

Come on down, have a good meal with local veterans, visit our military museum, and leave the dishes to us.

Sacred Scarlets to visit library

A beautiful, exotic and endangered Scarlet macaw will visit the Cottonwood Library on Saturday, January 21 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Library Meeting Room.

Marine shells from the Sea of Cortez, copper bells, and cacao from Central Mexico have been recovered in the desert southwest as evidence of an extensive trade system used by the ancient native cultures.

The Scarlet macaw, a parrot native to the subtropical lowlands 1,500 miles away, was among those trade items. Several were found at the ancient Sinagua site known today as Tuzigoot.

Were these magnificent creatures revered as gods, used in ritual, objects of social status, possibly even a beloved pet? We will never know the complete answer, but we can look to the native cultures of today such as the Hopi, Zuni and other Pueblo tribes for clues to the macaw’s past and cultural significance of today.

The Scarlet macaw’s range extends from the Southeastern coast of Mexico through Central America over to the Amazon. Their numbers are estimated at less than 50,000 and believed to be in decline (2008).

Sacred Scarlets, a 501(c)3 organization, is dedicated to promoting the protection of endangered Scarlet macaws through programs that enhance awareness of their cultural significance in our modern world as well as the ancient desert Southwest.

Join Scarlet macaw Sedona Rose, and her person, Kelley Taylor, for an intimate look into the mysterious and fascinating world of Sacred Scarlets. Taylor will also be giving a children’s program on Saturday, February 25 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Homeless Veteran Outreach at Cottonwood Library

On Friday, January 20 a case manager from the Veterans Resource Center will be at the Cottonwood Public Library to assist veterans who might be experiencing homelessness or veterans who are in jeopardy of losing housing.

The meeting will be held in the Library Meeting Room from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please contact Angela at 928-237-3420 for more information.

Cholesterol and your heart lecture

“Cholesterol and Your Heart” is the topic of the January Take Note: Cottonwood lecture, which is sponsored by Northern Arizona Healthcare. The lecture will feature Kenneth Bescak, M.D., a diagnostic cardiologist at the Heart & Vascular Center of Northern Arizona in Cottonwood. He will discuss how cholesterol levels affect your heart and overall health.

Dr. Bescak’s expertise and special interests include lipidology, coronary heart disease management, cardiac rehabilitation and heart failure. As one of only 500 board-certified lipidologists in the United States, and one of only seven in Arizona, Dr. Bescak specializes in the multidisciplinary branch of medicine that focuses on lipid and lipoprotein metabolism and their associated disorders. An abnormal lipid profile is widely considered to be a leading indicator of heart disease. The treatment of lipid abnormalities is essential in the prevention of coronary artery disease and peripheral arterial disease.

This free lecture will be held on Wednesday, January 18th in the Cottonwood Public Library Meeting Room from 5 to 6 p.m. To RSVP or for more information about this event please call 928-707-2965. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Cottonwood Library Board to meet Jan. 18

Cottonwood Public Library Board will be holding a meeting on Wednesday, January 18th at 4:30pm at the Cottonwood Library meeting room. The following topics will be discussed: Approval of minutes, Library Manager’s Report-Outreach, Youth Services Report, Comic Book Expo Fundraiser, Maintenance, Audio Visual Checkouts/fees, Library Advisory Board meeting time and Adult Services.

The board will receive comments from the public. Those wishing to address the Board need not request permission in advance. A three-minute limit per commenter will be observed. Action taken as a result of public comment will be limited to directing staff to study the matter, or scheduling the matter for consideration and decision at a later date, so the matter can be properly placed on an agenda as required by the Arizona open meeting law.

Questions about your Social Security Benefits?

Join Public Affairs Specialist Christopher Thomas at the Cottonwood Public Library for this FREE class which will answer questions such as:

What are the requirements to receive the benefits?

What are the different filing options?

What resources/tools can help me decide when to file?

Can I work and get benefits at the same time?

Can other family members get benefits if I file?

How my benefit is calculated (what years are used)?

How does Medicare fit into my Retirement benefits?

How can I create a personal my Social Security account to see my earnings history and benefit estimates?

This workshop will take place on Wednesday, January 18 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the Library meeting room. The Cottonwood Public Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Cottonwood Chamber Dinner Dance Jan. 27

The annual Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce Western Theme Hoedown is scheduled Friday, January 27, at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds, 800 E. Cherry St., Cottonwood

The event will be catered by Verde Valley Moose Lodge: Steak dinner and all the fixin’s. Tickets $35 each

Social Hour: 5 p.m.

Dinner: 6 p.m.

Awards: 7 p.m.

Music. Live Auction. Silent Auction. Fun Games RSVP: Online www.cottonwoodchamberaz.org

Verde Historical Society Jan. 27

The popular Last Friday of the Month series returns to the Clemenceau Heritage Museum in 2017 with a reenactment of the life of Martha Dunham Summerhayes on Friday, January 27 at 1: 00 pm. Summerhayes documented her experiences as a young military wife in her book Vanished Arizona, which describes the harsh conditions and wild beauty of the Arizona Territory of the 1870s. Aboard the Colorado River steamer, Gila, Summerhayes gets her first glimpse of an unfamiliar and desolate land that she will traverse with her husband, Lieutenant Jack Summerhayes and his regiment when they are ordered to Arizona. In her frank and often amusing style, Martha Summerhayes described what it was like to travel by wagon into a land far removed in geography and culture from her New England home.

Chris Nelson and Don Godard of the Verde Historical Society will reenact the Summerhayes’ Arizona adventure based on Vanished Arizona and their extensive research into the personal history of the family. Using original maps, the historians will describe the Summerhayes’ journey, which included a trek through Camp Verde and the General Crook Trail.

Martha Summerhayes’ book will be available for sale at the museum during the event. Clemenceau Heritage Museum is located at 1 North Willard Street.

For more information about the Last Friday series and upcoming events, contact Betty Gaudy at (928) 634-2868.

Verde Valley Equine Festival 2017 April 21- 23

The annual Verde Valley Equine Festival will be held at the Verde Valley Fair Arena in Cottonwood this April. This three-day event is full of professional clinics, a colt starting competition, magnificent exhibitions, shopping, and great food. Located just south of Sedona, the VVEF takes place in a town surrounded by multiple horse communities during Arizona’s most beautiful springtime weather.

Exhibitions, training clinics, and informational sessions will take place in five different areas within the fairgrounds: two arenas, two round pens, and a “meet the expert” tent. Throughout the day you can roam from one area to another to experience all that the VVEF has to offer—we have something happening at all five areas, all day, every day! If you want to enhance your experience even further you can head over to the website, verdevalleyequinefestival.com and sign up for one of our participation clinics. These special clinics give you AND your horse a chance to get up close and personal with some of Arizona’s leading equine experts. When it is time for a break from all the action, you and your family can enjoy browsing the many shopping vendors and pause for some great local food on site.

Whether you love watching horses, are new to the equine world, or are a seasoned trainer, the Verde Valley Equine Festival has something for you!

Mingus drama students to present Charley’s Aunt

Mingus Union High School A.T.O.R.T. (A Troupe of Ridiculous Thespians) cast and crew will present the hysterical classic comedy, Charley’s Aunt was written by Brandon Thomas in 1892 and is set in the late 1890’s. It is a charming three-act play that is glittering with classic 19th century costumes, instantly transporting you to an era of romance, beauty…and farce! This play is sure to leave your side splitting, and hearts melting with the hilarious antics, mistaken identities and true love. Charley’s Aunt has just five performances:

Saturday, January 21st at 7pm

Sunday, January 22nd at 3pm

Friday, January 27th at 7pm

Saturday, January 28th at 7pm

Sunday, January 29th at 3pm

Tickets are on sale now at www.showtix4u.com for $9 for adults, $8 for Seniors, and $6 for Students and Children. You may also call our box office line at 928-649-4466 and a representative will process your tickets.