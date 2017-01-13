'Flash bangs' wake up Cottonwood neighborhood during raid

COTTONWOOD – Verde Valley SWAT made entry at a residence in the 1700 block of Arroyo Seco around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on behalf of a Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking initiated warrant, said Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Media Relations Coordinator Dwight D’Evelyn.
Arroyo Seco is located in the Cottonwood Square/Cottonwood Commons community.
The PANT warrant was considered high risk, explained D’Evelyn, and as a result, distraction devices or ‘sound bombs/flash bangs’ were used to provide law enforcement personnel a measure of additional protection.
These non-lethal explosive devices temporarily disorient a suspect's senses by producing a blinding flash of light and an intensely loud "bang" of greater than 170 decibels without causing permanent injury.
Three people have been arrested on charges that include drug and weapon violations and warrants, he said, and the investigation remains active.
Comments
tbabbitt 17 hours, 16 minutes ago
PANT brought us the Iron Brotherhood! PANT brought us the speed dealing guidance counselor. Pant brought us fentanyl manufacturer as the peoples lobbyists. If we rid ourselves of the union and their private prisons we can have the peace that these unions have robbed back we can be free of their flash bangs and molestations.
tbabbitt 16 hours, 36 minutes ago
Was a flah bag nessisary the night before this incident, how about the night before. Was any violence even necessary? Is not the safety and stability of the community more important than the unions "getting their man". We have 19 year old boys being shot because we don't question these employees behavior.