Missing Clarkdale man arrested: Nelson came to police station, charged with theft felony

CLARKDALE – James Nelson Jr., who had been reporting missing, came to the Clarkdale Police Station around 1 p.m. Tuesday to speak with officers who later arrested him.

According to a news release from Clarkdale Police Department, Nelson appeared to be in good health and he stated that he had been camping in the Rimrock area.

Nelson, 44, was a person of interest in a theft that occurred in December 2016 at Olsen’s Grain, said Sgt. Nicole Florisi in the release.

After officers interviewed Nelson, he was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office jail on one count of felony theft, said police.

Nelson had been reported missing by a family member a few weeks ago, and was said to have not been seen since Dec. 23, 2016.

The initial release reported that Nelson did not have a vehicle when he went missing. He is under medical care and didn’t take his needed medication with him, Sgt. Florisi said in the previous release.