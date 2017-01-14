PANT warrant results in 4 arrests

COTTONWOOD -- The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Saturday identified the four suspects arrested in an early morning drug raid Thursday in which officers used “sound bombs/flash bangs” at the Arroyo Seco home located in the Cottonwood Square/Cottonwood Commons community.

According to a news release from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Media Relations Coordinator Dwight D’Evelyn, “Over the past month, Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (P.A.N.T.) detectives began receiving information about a particular residence in Cottonwood reported to be involved in the possession, use, and sale of methamphetamine and heroin. The investigation surrounded a residence located in the 1700 block of East Arroyo Seco.”

D’Evelyn said detectives gathered additional evidence indicating a significant amount of drug activity was occurring from this location and involved the following residents: 48-year-old Robert Carrick “Rick” Wyckoff of Cottonwood, 36-year-old Sonya Rae Fitzpatrick of Cottonwood and 30-year-old Jonathan Jacob Mattson of Cottonwood. It was also discovered there were multiple surveillance cameras in use, including audio surveillance, at this residence. The occupants were known to have access to handguns and possibly improvised weapons with a portion of the residence fortified in some fashion, said D’Evelyn.

During the investigation, detectives confirmed both Fitzpatrick and Mattson were wanted subjects with multiple outstanding arrest warrants regarding various offenses throughout Yavapai County.

P.A.N.T. detectives were granted a search warrant for the home and on Jan. 12, at about 5:30 a.m., personnel from the Verde Valley SWAT team, aided by officers from surrounding agencies, executed the search warrant. Because the warrant was considered high risk, the tactical team used multiple loud diversionary devices to assist in gaining entry safely. Four suspects were detained and taken into custody without incident including Wyckoff, Fitzpatrick, Mattson and 20-year-old Tylor Smart from Cottonwood.

During a subsequent search of the home, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana were located along with numerous articles of drug paraphernalia that included glass methamphetamine bongs, glass pipes, used syringes, multiple pieces of tin foil with “burn marks,” a revolver and numerous surveillance cameras. There were various edged pieces of metal that had been ground down to fine points among other items.

Wyckoff was arrested on numerous charges including possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia and remains in-custody on a $5000 bond.

Fitzpatrick was charged with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. She remains in-custody on a $7500 bond.



Mattson was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, misconduct involving weapons, possession of a firearm during a drug offense and two outstanding warrants, one of which was a felony warrant. He remains in-custody on total bonds of $107,000.

Smart was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in-custody on a $5000 bond.

All suspects were booked at the Camp Verde Detention Center, said D’Evelyn.