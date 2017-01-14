Police seek Citizen on Patrol volunteers

COTTONWOOD – The Cottonwood Police Department is currently accepting applications from individuals who are interested in the challenge of becoming a Citizen on Patrol (COP) volunteer.

The initial group of volunteers began their training in September 2008 and are actively working to assist the Cottonwood Police Department staff in many ways, stated a news release from the department.

“The inclusion of the COP program is a valuable and integral part of our organization. We would like to expand this outstanding program with the addition of new members,” said Police Chief Steve Gesell in the release.

This program is different from the Citizen Police Academy. COP participants are asked to commit to a minimum of four hours per week of their time after they complete training, however, the Citizen Police Academy is not a prerequisite to joining the COP program, explained the release.

“After an extensive background investigation and acceptance into the program, COP personnel receive training in patrol procedures, defensive driving, traffic control, crime scene control, and prisoner transport in addition to other duties,” said Gesell.



Initial training lasts about eight to 10 weeks depending upon the size of the class.

COP volunteers will meet one day each week for about four hours until training is completed, according to the release. Participants must be at least 18 years of age and hold a valid Arizona driver’s license.

Training is expected to begin March 3.

If anyone is interested in becoming a COP volunteer, please contact Commander Gary Eisenga at 928-340-2109 or geisenga@cottonwoodaz.gov.