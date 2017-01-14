Several vehicle burglaries reported in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – Camp Verde Marshal’s Office received several reports of vehicle burglaries that occurred through the late hours of Jan. 11 and were discovered early Jan. 12.

According to a news release from CVMO, these burglaries occurred in the areas of Sullivan Lane, Quarterhorse Lane, and Saltmine Road; all occurrences were crimes of opportunity involving unlocked vehicles.

Because of these multiple reports, the Marshal’s Office is asking residents to do their part in combating vehicle burglaries, the release stated.

CVMO encourages the following steps before leaving your parked car (regardless if it is in front of your residence or in a public parking lot) to maintain safety:

“Ensure all windows and doors are fully closed and locked. Remember not to leave valuables in the car. If anything must be left in your vehicle, take the time to hide it from view. Locking items in the trunk or glove compartment can help avoid unwanted attention,” said CVMO.