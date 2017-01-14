Three-Car Crash in Cottonwood

Cottonwood police and fire responded to a three-car crash Friday, 3:43 p.m., at the intersection of Mingus Avenue and West SR 89A. Police said the accident was a result of one of the drivers failing to yield while making a left turn, resultuing in an angle collision with one of the vehicles then being redirected onto Mingus Avenue and subsequently colliding with a truck. Emergency services personnel responded but there were no injuries requiring medical attention and there were no transports. Two of the vehicles were towed while the truck was drivable and was driven away by the owners.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.