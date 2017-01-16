Film Festival hosts Ballet in Cinema: ‘The Sleeping Beauty’ January 22

The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Sunday, Jan. 22 when it hosts the big screen premiere of “The Sleeping Beauty” from the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow. There will be one show at 3:00 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.



“The Sleeping Beauty” features music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and choreography by Yuri Grigorovich. The cast includes principal dancers Olga Smirnova and Semyon Chudin in the lead roles, accompanied by the corps de ballet from the Bolshoi.

On her 16th birthday, a curse by the evil Carabosse causes the beautiful Princess Aurora to fall into a deep slumber for 100 years. Only the kiss of a prince could awaken her.

In this resplendent and magical classic, the Bolshoi dancers take us on a dream-like journey through this classic fairytale complete with jewel fairies, a magical kingdom, a youthful princess and a handsome prince in this purest style of classical ballet.

The Bolshoi’s sumptuous staging with its luxurious sets and costumes gives life to Perrault’s fairytale unlike any other. A must-see!

“The Sleeping Beauty” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.